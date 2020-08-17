FCT Mobile Court convicts 27, seals 3 beer parlours over violation of COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Captial Territory (FCT) Mobile Court sitting at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Monday convicted 27 persons for violating COVID-19 regulations, 2020 made by Presidential Order pursuant to Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. 02, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Idayat Akanni, the trial Magistrate awarded N2,000.00 fine against the 24 defaulters that pleaded guilty with an option of one-day community service in any of the government facilities.

But three alleged violators who pleaded not guilty are to appear before Magistrate Court Wuse Zone II on Friday, August 21 for hearing.

The prosecutor, Udeme Umanah who read the charges before the COVID-19 regulation defaulters arrested at Pana village in Utako District, said the offences bother on violation of the dusk-to-dawn curfew, violation of a ban on social gatherings and the violation of compulsory wearing of face mask when appearing in the public.

He said, “The court tried them and convicted them, except for 3 who denied liability. Those that pleaded quilty are to pay a fine of N2,000 fine or go for one-day community service, also 3 beer parlors have been sealed for four days” he said.

Reacting to the judgment, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Anjuguri Manza said the police stance on COVID-19 regulations was still in place.

“We want to remind FCT residents that the COVID-19 regulations are very much in place, people should know that the curfew that starts from 10. Pm to 4. Am daily is also in place”

Manza explained that those who operate beer parlours and restaurants should adhere to the guidelines.

Also addressing journalists, the Chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah said Nigerians especially FCT residents should comply with the safety guidelines.

“Most of the people are thinking that the issue of COVID-19 is gone, but is not over, the fight against the pandemic is still on, so we must strictly adhere to the rules.

“We in the FCT are law-abiding because the guidelines issued by the PTF have not been lifted, the people must understand that the protocols are in place, restaurants, beer parlors, and drinking joints are not allowed to operate, it is because of these violations that the defaulters in Pana village have been arrested,” he said.