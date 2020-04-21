Covid-19: One dies, new case confirmed as FCT discharges 11 more patients

One Covid-19 patient died in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday night while a new case was confirmed on the same day, FCT Covid-19 Media Team disclosed.

With this death, FCT has recorded two deaths from the dreaded Covid-19 disease. The territory had in March recorded the first death resulting from the killer virus.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire had disclosed that the case was a 67-year male who returned home following medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

“Sadly, we recorded our first death from COVID-19 in the country. This was a Nigerian who unfortunately, had underlying medical illnesses and died due to complications on the 22nd of March in Abuja,” Ehanire had said.

The FCT Covid-19 Media Team also announced that 11 patients were discharged Monday night, bringing the total of discharged persons in the area to 35.

“We have 1 New Case in the FCT and we are happy to announce that 11 people have been discharged. Unfortunately we regret that 1 patient has died. May God be with the family of the deceased and protect all our frontline workers,” the Team said.