Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus

Covid-19: One dies, new case confirmed as FCT discharges 11 more patients

by

One Covid-19 patient died in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday night while a new case was confirmed on the same day, FCT Covid-19 Media Team disclosed.

With this death, FCT has recorded two deaths from the dreaded Covid-19 disease. The territory had in March recorded the first death resulting from the killer virus.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire had disclosed that the case was a 67-year male who returned home following medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

“Sadly, we recorded our first death from COVID-19 in the country. This was a Nigerian who unfortunately, had underlying medical illnesses and died due to complications on the 22nd of March in Abuja,” Ehanire had said.

The FCT Covid-19 Media Team also announced that 11 patients were discharged Monday night, bringing the total of discharged persons  in the area to 35.

“We have 1 New Case in the FCT and we are happy to announce that 11 people have been discharged.  Unfortunately we regret that 1 patient has died. May God be with the family of the deceased and protect all our frontline workers,” the Team said.

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Africans retreat into homes on coronavirus, but scared about…

Lagos to discharge 67 Nigerians quarantined at Seme border…

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 38 new cases as number…

1 of 318