Covid-19: Kano donates PPEs, and other medical equipment to hospitals

As part of the intervention aimed at strengthening the capacity of hospitals in the state in the fight against COVID-19, Kano state government has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and cartons of hand sanitizer, boots, face masks, pump buckets, soaps, among others, to Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

Other items such as hand gloves and fumigating materials, were also presented to the hospital, in an on-going support by the state government.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who made the presentation to the management of the hospital, on Friday, assured the management of the hospital that his administration would continue to support the improvement of its facilities.

He said the materials being handed over to the hospital were part of the support that the state received from the federal government to boost its performance against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the healthcare delivery system in general.

“This donation is born out government’s deep concern about the health hazards associated with medical practices at this material time. The support is being extended to all government-owned hospitals and the private health facilities in the state. These items will definitely go a long way in assisting your staff against contracting the deadly disease in the course of discharging your duties,” he said.

Receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Muhammed Nuhu expressed the appreciation of the management of the hospital to the governor, for the gesture which according to him would go a long way in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the hospital.

“Your Excellency Sir, I wish to acknowledge that this is the first donation we are receiving since the breaking of the pandemic in the state. And we are extremely happy Sir, for your concern and the good gesture.

Governor Ganduje had earlier inspected on-going construction of isolation facilities at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, and Daula Hotel, which has also been converted to an isolation Centre.

He also paid a similar visit to a new isolation centre established at the Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, as well as the one situated at Nuhu Bamalli Hospital, where similar donations were made to the hospital.