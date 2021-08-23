COVID-19 in Lagos: Third wave kills 135 as infection rate hit 12.1%

The third wave of Covid-19 has killed 135 in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic as infection rate jumped to 12.1 per cent from 8.9 percent as of August 1, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor said on Monday.

Out of 5,551 patients admitted since the pandemic began, 506 have died with 135 losing their lives during the current pandemic alone.

He identified lack of adherence to the preventive health protocols designed to mitigate the pandemic.

“For this reason, it is essential for me to once again remind all of us of the huge responsibility we have to contribute to fighting and defeating this virus,” Sanwo-Olu.

“As a State Government, we have taken substantial steps to arrest this third wave in its tracks, most notable of them is the increased monitoring and enforcement embarked upon by members of the Incident Command structure.”