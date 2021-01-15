Lagos still in the lead as Nigeria confirms 1,479 new COVID-19 cases

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, continues to take the lead in new COVID-19 infections in the country as it recorded 697 cases out of 1,479 new infections reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday.

The 1,479 new COVID-19 infections bring the total confirmed cases in the country to 105,478.

The diseases control agency also reported 13 COVID-related deaths, one of the highest daily records since the second wave of the pandemic, taking the total number of deaths to 1,405.

A breakdown of the cases shows that apart from Lagos with the highest figure of 697 new cases, FCT recorded 201 cases, Nasarawa 80, Plateau 74, Rivers 72, Edo 46, Adamawa 43, Osun 39, Akwa Ibom 35, and Delta 31.

Others are Anambra 27, Oyo 24, Kano 21, Abia 19, Enugu 19, Ogun 18, Sokoto 12, Bauchi 7, Taraba 7, Ekiti 4, Gombe 4, Imo 4,

Bayelsa 2, Jigawa 2, and Zamfara 1.

The total number of discharged cases, according to the centre, is 83,830.