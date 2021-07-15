100% of new Covid-19 cases in Lagos are unvaccinated people

In the last five days of the third wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria, Lagos state, the epicentre of pandemic activity has seen daily cases average 100 and 100 percent of those who make up these new cases are unvaccinated, Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for Health revealed on Thursday.

Abayomi said the state has admitted more people in the last week at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba than over the last two months, speaking during a town hall meeting of the South-West geopolitical zone on Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The risk Nigeria runs without building vaccine-assured herd immunity among its population is getting amplified, a year after the pandemic has hit the country.

Less than one percent of Nigerians and just one percent of Lagosians have received full vaccination under the first phase of vaccination that had mostly frontline health, security and selected sectors workers covered.

An inconsequential level of vaccination as this leaves the majority of Nigerians at risk of a virus that is evolving quickly into more dangerous variants.

The implication for Nigeria despite not seeing the nature of havoc wrecked in India is that the aged and many living underlying illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular problems are highly vulnerable.

Details shortly…