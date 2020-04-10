Coronavirus: Ondo State records second confirmed case

A second case of coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 has been confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The second case was allegedly discovered at Ijoka axis of Akure South Local Government area of the state capital.

A medical officer who first gave the hint on the condition of anonymity, called on residents to be cautious as he stated that the dreaded disease must have been spreading across the state without being noticed.

He also disclosed that the patient had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) along Igbatoro road, Akure.

“Please people let’s be careful and take every precautionary step, a second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Akure and I got an information that the person has been admitted at the infectious disease centre along Igbatoro road.”

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said the result of the patient returned positive after his samples had earlier been taken to the Ede Modular Testing Center in Osun State for confirmation.

He also stated that the patient had been isolated and that the four persons he had direct contact with were already in isolation.

He said the patient had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital where he was being monitored.

KORETIMI AKINTUNDE, Akure