Coronavirus: Edo First Lady Warns against Diversion of Relief Materials

Betsy Obaseki, wife of the Edo State Governor, has cautioned against diversion of relief materials donated by the state government to vulnerable and indigent residents to ease the burden of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The First Lady gave the warning while handing over the relief materials to representatives of the various groups in Edo State in Benin City.

She noted that the effect of hunger will be worse than that of Coronavirus if people continue to pursue their self-interests.

“I urged you all to resist the temptation of being greedy and diverting the items for personal use or giving them to those who can afford them,” she said.

The Edo State First Lady, who lauded health and other frontline workers working diligently to cushion the effects of COVID-19, however called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate government’s gesture and lend a helping hand to the vulnerable around them.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender, Maria Edeko, said the elderly, returnees, people living with disabilities, prison inmates, children in correctional centres, rehabilitation centres and orphanage homes constitute the most vulnerable in the society to benefit from the state government relief materials.

As part of measures to mitigate the hardship caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, Edo State Government at the weekend commenced the distribution of relief materials to the vulnerable and less privileged in the State.

The items include bags of rice, bags of beans, garri, noodles, oil, millet, seasoning, soaps and detergent.