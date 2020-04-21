Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus: Akeredolu sets free 26 inmates

by
In an attempt to decongest Correctional Custodial Center in Ondo State, and prevent the prisoners from contracting the Coronavirus, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the release of 26 inmates.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye and made available to journalists in Akure on Monday evening.

The statement said that “this is in exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of the sub-section (1) of section 212, of the Nigeria constitution (1999 as amended).

“The said inmates are those who have served portions of their sentences after being duly sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

“The Governor believes that decongesting the Correctional Custodial Center will also help prevent the spread of the Covid-19, not only amongst inmates, but also the officials.,” the statement said.

 

KORETIMI AKINTUNDE, Akure

