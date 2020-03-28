Coronavirus: Abia to close land borders Sunday

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved the closure of all the state’s land borders with effect from 4.ooam, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

This follows the recommendation of the state’s Inter-ministerial committee on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the state government has directed security agencies, traditional rulers and community youths in the state to ensure total compliance with this directive and take all necessary measures, including total blocking of the borders till further notice.

John Okiyi Kalu, the state’s commissioner for Information, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday evening advised that particular effort should be geared towards stopping those that might attempt to sneak into the state, either at night or at dawn till further notice.

He further appealed to traditional rulers and security agencies to ensure that those identified to have returned from

Lagos, Abuja and overseas are confined to their homes in isolation for at least 14 days.

He urged the public to call 0700 2242 362 to report any incidents and observations.