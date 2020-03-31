Corona virus: ‘I have asked those in contact with me to go into isolation’- Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday said that he had asked those in contact with him to go into isolation.

The governor tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Speaking via phone interview on a radio programme in Ibadan the governor said if those who had contacts with him show any symptom(s) of the deadly coronavirus they to go for test.

Makinde who spoke on how he tested positive to Coronavirus, said: “the medical team came to my house where I was isolated on Saturday to collect sample of my blood and the result was brought to me on Monday.

“I can’t really say where I contracted the virus but the truth is that, all governors attended the executive council meeting almost a week ago.

According to him, I still don’t have any symptom. And that’s why I implore people to stay at home because a carrier who is not showing symptoms can infect others.

“I want to say that COVID-19 is real. when I say stay at home, it is important to follow the instructions. I don’t want people to doubt this government.”

He added that “my statement in video circulating around where I said during Oyo PDP rally that Coronavirus is in APC was a metaphorical statement”.

But alluding to this fact, his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, explained that his principal contracted coronavirus with known people in Abuja.

While speaking on television programme Tuesday, Adisa who said there is no need to politicise the issue of COVID-19 pandemic, explained that the issue of PDP rally on March 18th, 2020 doesn’t come to play because there was no known incident of the virus in Oyo state as at then.

Dismissing insinuations, he said the governor did not also have any symptom (s) at that time.

According to Adisa, the issue of the March 18 PDP Southwest Zonal Unification Rally doesn’t come to play because there was no known incident of the virus in Oyo state and the governor didn’t also have any symptom(s) as at that time.”

The governors who attended the rally, explained that he went back to Abuja the following day where he held series of meetings.

“So, governor Makinde had contact with people, we should not politicise an issue like this.”

.Meanwhile, the state’s index case from the COVID-19 isolation centre has been released.

The release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan.

The American returnee had initially tested negative only for the second test to read positive.

The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23.

The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests.

The State’s Incident Manager, Taiwo Ladipo, a medical doctor, was quoted as saying that the confirmed case spent six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests.

“He is well and very stable and is now back to his house. The infectious disease specialist will be reviewing his condition for follow up action,” the Manager said.