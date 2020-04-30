CACOVID donates 40 truckload of food items to Nasarawa

The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated 40 truckload of assorted food items to Nasarawa State.

This is just as the Federal Government palliative to states is yet to arrive Nasarawa State, but the state government said it has taken appropriate measures to transport the items to the state.

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this while delivering his opening remarks at a stakeholders meeting at the Government House in Lafia.

According to the governor, the food items, mostly rice and beans, is expected into the state next week.

He said that, as soon as the food items arrive, government will distribute it to the 13 local government areas under the supervision of local government chairmen and members of the State Executive Council, who will ensure that the food reaches the desired destination.

Governor Sule explained that the rice given out as palliative to the state by the Federal Government is yet to arrive the state but that government has taken appropriate measures to transport the rice from Badagry to Lafia.

Throwing more light on the issue, the state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Culture, Dogo Shammah, said the food items donated by the COCAVID came in 40 trucks consisting of rice, beans and sugar.

Shammah added that the food items will be distributed to the people of the state as part of efforts by the state government to cushion the effects of the measures put in place to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Solomon Attah, Lafia