Buhari receives samples of Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drug

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally received the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID–19 pandemic and reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” President Buhari said, after receiving the Madagascan COVID-Organics, today.

According to the President’s spokesperson Garba Shehu the presentation of the samples was made in the presence of President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought the drug along with him. The samples were shared by Madagascar to African nations.

President Embalo also said stabilising his country, he was visiting Nigeria to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari on his plan for a “government of national unity and a proposed war against corruption in his country.”

President Buhari restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau. “I will cooperate and help in every way possible,” assured the Nigerian President.