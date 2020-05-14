Again, Kwara suspends perm sec over controversial COVID-19 ops

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday asked the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ayinla Abubakar to proceed on indefinite suspension.

The decision followed the mishandling of the evacuation of a man who locals said had locked himself in his vehicle for days and had become distressed following some personal life challenges.

A footage had earlier surfaced of the mishandling of the rescue operation for the man.

This was happening as the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, approved the appointment of 10 new permanent secretaries (PS) to head various ministries, departments, and agencies of the government — barely two weeks after a crop of eight new PS were unveiled.

The appointments are with immediate effect while the Office of the Head of Service and Civil Service Commission are to ensure seamless transition, according to a statement Thursday by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The new PS are Shehu Boni Ahmed (Establishment); Olorukooba Isiaka Yinka (Works); Iyabo Banire (Sports); Sabiyatu Kikelomo Grillo (Cabinet, political and Special services); Okanlawon Musa (Water Resources); Jolayemi John Olugbenga (Service Welfare); Abraham Kola Ojo (Environment); Halimot Aduke Eletu (Enterprise); Rabiat Abdulrahman (Communication); and Yusuf Bolakale (Special Duties).

These changes are made to reinvigorate the Civil Service and promote better service delivery, thanking the outgoing permanent secretaries for their “selfless service” to the state and wishing them enjoyable retirement.

The Governor had recently approved eight new permanent secretaries, in what was the first batch of the gradual but steady change of guard at the top echelon of the state civil service.

Those recently appointed were Bamigbe Rotimi Williams (Energy); Musa Idris (Justice); Nurudeen Maryam (Agric); Goshi Jiya (Civil Service Commission); Adeosun Mary (Education); Ibrahim Adenike (Social Development); Ayinla Olayiwola (Health); and Alabere Ahmed (Local Government).

Another crop of permanent secretaries will be announced shortly to complete the process, with serving and retired bureaucrats commending the Governor for stabilising and restoring professionalism to the civil service.

A statement signed by Kayode Alabi, deputy governor and Chairman Technical Committee on COVID-19, said the committee was thoroughly embarrassed at the whole development”.

He noted that while the driver had been sacked from all activities of the committee for unilaterally allowing evacuation of the man by members of the public without waiting for the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to arrive the scene as instructed, the Permanent Secretary who directed him to proceed on the operation with a COVID-19 ambulance without due diligence and respect for all safety protocols, had also been asked to proceed on an indefinite suspension forthwith, the Deputy governor said.

“As the highest official involved in the RRT squad who gave the directive for the driver to proceed, the committee does not accept his explanation regarding the ugly development.

“He has been asked to hand over to the most senior officer on the team pending his return from suspension. This development also has necessitated a new round of refresher course (which is now ongoing) for all our ambulance drivers and members of the RRT, as the scenario witnessed in the footage cannot be allowed to happen ever again.

“Finally, we are sorry once again for the development. It should not have happened. We do not take the support of the Kwara people for granted, and we reassure them that Kwara retains its proud ratings as one of the states with the best facilities, responsiveness, and general preparedness to manage this pandemic. This has been attested to by the NCDC team as well as the Stears Business rating of the level of states’ responsiveness and preparation for the pandemic,” he said.