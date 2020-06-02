33 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos 

Thirty- three more COVID-19 patients comprising 7 females and 26 males, including three foreign nationals-Indians , have today been discharged from various isolation facilities in Lagos.

Lagos State Ministry of Health, via twitter handle on Tuesday said 33 fully recovered from COVID-19 in the state have been discharged to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 21 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 2 from Lekki and 1 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fu tested negative to #COVID19.