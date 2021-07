Wow!lotto launches operation in Nigeria, offers ₦300m in winnings to woo stakers

Wow!lotto, an interactive online lottery game platform was recently launched in Lagos, offering a unique combination of the lottery game mechanics with an online casino visualisation for Nigerians. The new entrance into the Nigerian lottery industry that is worth an estimated $70 billion, is providing an opportunity for fun and winnings of up to N300,000,000….