The Niger Delta Exploration & Production (NDEP) Plc, a leading independent Integrated energy Company, held its 26th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, June 29, at which its shareholders approved a dividend per share of N7.00, the Company’s 15th year of consistent dividend payment. For the second time, the AGM was held virtually due to the…

