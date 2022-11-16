Wabi Nigeria offers discounts to retailers

Wabi Nigeria, an electronic commerce ecosystem, through its B2B arm, has announced massive discounts for retailers in the maiden edition of its shopping festival campaign.

The campaign, tagged Boku Festival, aims to support retailers to mitigate the effects of the current economic situation and grow their businesses through amazing sales deals on the Wabi2b platform between Friday, November 18th, 2022, and Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

Retailers in Nigeria will get huge discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top FMCG brands which offer the retailers including small shop owners a chance to boost their businesses.

The Boku Festival is in partnership with top international and local FMCG brands such as Coca-Cola, Diageo, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Reckitt Benckiser, Olam amongst others.

Omolara Adagunodo, country manager, Wabi Nigeria, said that the current economic situation in the country is one of the motivations behind the campaign to support the Wabi2b retail partners.

“We understand the current economic situation and as always, we are committed to helping our retail partners stock up their stores at the best prices,” Adagunodo said in a statement.

“Boku Festival is a way to show our retail partners and distributors all the opportunities and power that e-commerce brings.”

“We have a responsibility to support retailers including small store owners with such great deals and discounts whilst their purchasing process is seamless so that they can increase their revenue and become competitive in a digital era.”

Omolara further encouraged Wabi2b retail partners to take advantage of the campaign to grow their businesses.

“Our goal is to continue empowering millions of people, especially women, who made up the majority of our retail partners. This is what Boku Festival is set to achieve and we are excited to have partnered with top FMCG brands and distributors in all our locations across the country,” she said.

Wabi has continued to lead the Nigerian e-commerce industry with the launch of Wabi2b in Nigeria to digitise the existing traditional trade channels and empower women.

Wabi2b is a marketplace that allows all wholesalers and distributors in the FMCG space to sell their products directly to retailers and traditional stores.