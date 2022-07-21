United Capital oganises symposium to increase insurance penetration

United Capital Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of leading Pan-African Investment Bank and Financial Services company has organised a business forum aimed at increasing insurance penetration in Africa’s biggest economy.

The forum had industry leaders, policymakers and key regulators in the insurance sector in attendance.

“Our goal was for this forum to serve as a catalyst for an organic discourse on how to increase insurance penetration and adoption in Nigeria as well as prospects for collaboration outside the financial services sector,” Bawo Oritsejafor, MD/CEO, United Capital Securities said.

A pivotal moment at the event was an interactive panel discourse highlighting challenges faced by the insurance sector in Nigeria, proffering sustainable solutions to these challenges, and exploring untapped avenues for cross-industry collaborations.

The panelists included Yinka Adelekan, MD, Agusto & Co, Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Insurance, Gbadebo Adenrele, MD, United Capital Investment Banking, and Wale Odusanya, CFA, Vice President (Investments), Verod Capital Management.

“We are enthusiastic about the future of the insurance sector, thanks to the useful insights provided by our speakers and panellists,” Oritsejafor said.

“The importance of convergence of this nature cannot be overstated, to achieve our collective goal of economic growth and development in Nigeria, there is an evident need for inter-sectoral collaboration across the private and public financial service sectors. We, at United Capital Plc, look forward to further constructive and productive dialogues across industries in the near future,” Peter Ashade, Group CEO, United Capital Plc said.

The interactive session was followed by a presentation by Credit Rating Agency, Agusto & Co, on key trends and investment opportunities in the insurance ecosystem.