Uber launches new safety product to verify cash riders

In a bid to improve safety for both driver-partners and riders, Ride-hailing platform Uber has launched a new safety product to verify cash riders through the use of technology.

According to Uber, the new safety feature, “Rider Selfies” works by prompting riders to share a selfie before requesting their first cash trip. The selfie has to be of one person, with no face coverings like sunglasses or masks, and not be a photo of a photo.

“This new verification method will work alongside another rider verification method which confirms a rider’s identity by linking to their Facebook account. This all takes place within a few seconds,” Uber added.

Tope Akinwumi, Country Manager, Uber Nigeria says “Safety is important to Uber—whether a person is in the backseat or behind the wheel.

“As part of this commitment, we are always investing in new ways to enhance safety on the Uber app.” In the last few years, Uber has launched Real-time ID check, Share My Trip, Verify My Trip, Check Your Ride as well as 24/7 incident support,” Akinwunmi added.

Technology apps like Uber have improved safety by creating accountability and transparency where previously there was none. This is because technology makes it possible to focus on safety for driver-partners and riders before, during, and after every trip.

“We are committed to safety and are working to build a better experience for both riders and drivers. Which is why we’re focused on your safety, from setting new standards to developing technology with the goal of reducing incidents,” Akinwunmi concluded.