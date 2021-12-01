Nigeria detects first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Nigeria has recorded its first case of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, days after it was discovered in South Africa and suffered travel ban from some countries.

Read Also: Omicron variant: Nigeria ramps up surveillance

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday announced it identified and confirmed Nigeria’s first cases via genomic surveillance on inbound international travelers arriving in the country at its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja and network of other testing laboratories.