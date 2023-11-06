UBACLE, CFHEC open partnership talk on infrastructural development across Nigeria

UBACLE Group, an Abuja-based indigenous firm, says it has opened talks with China First Highway Engineering Co.(CFHEC) about ways to partner and for infrastructural development across Nigeria.

UBACLE Group covers a range of business interests from real estate to transport, engineering amongst others.

Uba Michael, chief executive officer of UBACLE Group, said he is concerned about contributing his quota to having a nation that is not deficient in basic infrastructures.

“The future of Nigeria relies solely on its ability to invest in both quality infrastructure and human capital. That is why I represented my company UBACLE Group to discuss with the Managing Director of China First Highway Engineering Co. Ltd, CFHEC, Yan Jiafu on ways we can collaborate to build quality projects and work together to bridge the gap,” Michael said.

He said the quality of infrastructure in a nation plays a vital role in determining the living standards and general welfare of its citizens, and that is why the partnership is important to him.

“It will be my own way of contributing my quota to the development of our dear nation Nigeria,” Michael stated.