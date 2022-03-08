IWD: Uba Michael seeks increased women involvement in politics

Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Uba Michael has called for the increased involvement of women in politics, while also urging for an accommodating environment to make participation easy for them.

Uba said this on Tuesday in Abuja to commemorate this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” – a timely message to amplify the call by Nigerian women on the National Assembly to reconsider its stance on some gender equality and equal opportunity bills.

Speaking, Uba said women have proven over time that when given opportunities they almost always deliver and outdo their male counterparts.

Using Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as an example, Uba said Nigerian women given important tasks always stand out and hence deserve more seats at the table where important decisions as they affect the nation are made.

He said, “there are women who can do better than men in every sphere of life, so the importance of gender equality can no longer be discussed in hushed tones.

“In other countries, we see women becoming leaders. For example, a woman only recently became the president of Honduras. What does that tell you? Does it mean there are no men there? No! What it means is that people are no longer relegating women to the kitchen or just childbearing and domestic duties. We must not be left behind in this progressive way of doing things.”

Uba also called on the National Assembly to look into the demands made in regards to the mentioned bills.