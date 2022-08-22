UAE hospital to partner Nigerian healthcare institutions

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), a multi-speciality tertiary care hospital and clinical research centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian healthcare institutions towards the delivery of world-class healthcare services for Nigerians with top-notch expertise at affordable cost.

Speaking on the world-class healthcare offerings to the stakeholders at the just concluded Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Conference in Lagos, Sadir Alrawi, the chief executive officer at BMC said, “We are here to complement the efforts of health institutions and practitioners in Nigeria with our world-class medical expertise, which ranges from comprehensive cancer care services, diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care.”

“We are here to support and grow the Nigerian market by helping Nigerian patients receive the best the world can offer at Burjeel Medical City in the UAE,” Sadir further said.

He added that the value of the partnership opportunities being offered by BMC includes cutting-edge innovations with improved safety and care for patients and healthcare workers in the UAE.

“With our top-notch expertise and medical solutions, we can support our potential partners and existing healthcare service providers in Nigeria through training that will enable them to deliver the best medical procedures. Ours is a faster, better, and quality healthcare service the world can provide”.

Similarly, Jafaru Abu, the consultant gynaecological oncology surgeon at BMC, attested to the first-class services offered by the healthcare solution centre.

“As an experienced oncology surgeon, who has worked for many years in the United Kingdom and with experiences from other parts of the world, I can attest to the level of expertise and sophistication BMC brings to the table.

“We can boast of the treatments of many medical conditions. We have the best and quality medical equipment and expertise you would find in parts of Europe, India, Canada, and the US at Burjeel Medical City”.

The Nigerian-born cancer specialist further noted that Burjeel will be delighted to collaborate with Nigerian medical practitioners. “We are also open to offering fellowship as a way to further deepen our relationship with the Nigerian market”.