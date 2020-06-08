TSI launches 10,000 nose mask campaign initiative for underserved communities, seeks partners

The Stellar Initiative (TSI), a non-governmental organisation has launched its 10,000 nose mask campaign initiative aim at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the underserved communities across the country.

The programme tagged ‘Mask Up Nigeria’, is part of efforts to encourage citizens on the need to be safety conscious as the nation gradually ease its lockdown measures on the economy.

Speaking on the initiative, Precious Eniayekan, founder, TSI, said the mask campaign aims at supporting government measures in mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said curbing the spread of COVID-19 in underserved communities becomes imperative considering the role mask has played in the fight against the pandemic globally.

Eniayekan, a humanitarian, successful entrepreneur and advocate for global change stressed that the Mask up for Nigeria project would be pioneering 10,000 nose masks for Nigerians to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Our world is engulfed with several social issues, environmental threats, the outbreak of the deadly pandemic called the COVID-19, and making a difference no matter how little will go a long way,” she said.

“Younger generation and those with financial disabilities in the society must come forward to help those in need to build a better community that eventually helps in building a great nation,” she further said.

“The Stellar Initiative is proud to announce its involvement in making a difference in these difficult times and aims to show humanity that every life matters through charitable works. That is why we are calling on stakeholders across the country to join us by either partnering or by becoming sponsors,” she added.

She disclosed that during the lockdown period, TSI gave relief packages containing food items and cash gifts to about 2,000 persons from Low or no income earning families.

Similarly, Samson Olatunde, a renowned life coach and digital expert, stated that the initiative was born out of my many struggles and undying love for humanity, adding that is has brought hope to the hopeless, shining light in every dark and most importantly affecting lives positively.

“With a team of dedicated, reliable, and dynamic minds, the initiative has become a force to reckon with. It has also gained recognition and earned several awards for its notable works. The initiative has purpose-driven business practices,” Olatunde said.

Since inception, the initiative has given out scholarships to children in rural communities, provided educational support in different schools and communities; feed over 7000 people, mentored close to 5000 students all across Nigeria.

The initiative has grown and reached out to over 10000 youths, women, and men as it continues to spread across the country.

The new charity work of The Stellar Initiative has been appreciated by several personalities from the academics, corporate institutions, and parents of beneficiaries among others.

To become a partner or a sponsor TSI advised to visit www.thestellarinitiative.org, send a mail to thestellarinitiative@gmail.com or call 08181008962.