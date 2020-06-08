Olam set to deepen local rice production to curb post COVID-19 food crisis

Olam Nigeria has disclosed its plans to ramp up local rice production through it’s over 5000 hectare, fully mechanized largescale rice farm in Nigeria.

In a statement on friday, Okolobi-okolobi Emmanuel, Olam Farm Manager said that the farm is ready to commence a massive agrarian drive in a bid to save Nigeria from the effects of a post Covid-19 food crisis.

“It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerian farmers to embark on massive food production this farming season as in his words, Nigeria must produce what it eats” .

“In furtherance of this resolve by the President, Olam Nigeria is pledging to continue its support in the fight to ensure food security and helping the country reduce its food imports by ramping up Rice production through it’s over 5000 hectare, fully mechanized large-scale rice farm that produces 2 crops a year for the Nigerian market”.

He further explained that the farm which has an integrated rice mill with a production capacity of 120,000 tonnes is committed to producing only local and home grown quality rice with the variants of Mama’s Pride and Mama’s Choice.

“Olam is working with more than 20,000 direct Outgrower famers and sensitizing more farmers to plant Rice and handholding them with training and inputs in 5 states of Nigeria”.

“In addition, Olam participates across the country as the biggest off taker of paddy rice from Nigerian farmers impacting livelihoods of more than 100,000 farmers directly and indirectly”.

Olam farm in its bid to make Nigeria the agricultural hub on the African continent have also commenced sourcing, procuring, grading, processing and exporting other agricultural products such as cocoa, cashew, sesame and cotton.

The Manager further noted that Olam Rice Farm and Mill in Rukubi, Nasarawa State in effort to fulfil its Social corporate responsibility has created both direct and indirect employment to the tune of 2500 people, thereby helping the local community survive and enriching the farmers around and within the environs.

“We must not forget that the COVID- 19 pandemic is arguably the biggest challenge facing humanity today. It is ravaging not only Nigeria but the global economy”.

“As part of the efforts to support Nigeria’s fight against Covid- 19, Olam has successfully given palliatives to host communities, embarked on enlightenment and educational campaigns in form of radio and TV jingles in local languages to stress the need for social distancing , wearing of masks as well as hands washing whilst ensuring they are all in line with Covid-19 protocols as espoused by WHO and NCDC”.