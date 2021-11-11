Transformers Tribe exposes 1,000 youths to career growth techniques

Determined to expose young professionals and entrepreneurs to strategies that enable career and business growth, Transformers Tribe, a group of coaches and experts, has organised a virtual Transformation Summit for youths.

The summit themed: ‘Emerge: Strategies for Exponential Growth in Life, Career, and Business,’ was targeted at young professionals and entrepreneurs between the age of 25 and 45.

Jimi Tewe, convener of the virtual summit said young professionals need to adopt a deliberate action strategy that will enable them to activate the desired growth in life, business, and career.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Leveraging Technology to Access Global Opportunities,’ Edidiong Efiong, an Industrial Control Systems Engineer and Life Coach, said technology now presents entrepreneurs with numerous opportunities.

According to him, embracing such opportunities are the gate through which youths can achieve success in this volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) World.

On his part, Daniel Folley, founder of Softlink.ai, a business automation tool for SMEs, urged participants not to allow their customers to ‘friend-zone them’.

Folley, who spoke on ‘Pitfalls to avoid in your digital marketing strategy,’ described digital marketing as the fastest way to acquire customers and grow their contact base for the company.

Advocating for more intentionality with personal growth in this VUCA world, Omonlua Orhewere, personal development advocate and host of ‘The Millennials Hangout’ on HeartSong Live UK, said that personal development is a process of practical and intentional activities to be taken one step at a time.

Oluwaseyi Agbede, learning, and development specialist, who spoke on ‘Positioning for Leadership in a Global Economy,’ said that young professionals and entrepreneurs need to create a positive impact to achieve leadership in the global economy.

Agbede said that such will lead to influence, which can be scaled up with individual competencies to achieve income.

In her presentation titled: ‘Emerging in Life through Relationship Building and Excellent Customer Experience,’ Olabukonla Mise, a customer experience specialist, said young entrepreneurs must deliberately position themselves in the consciousness of their stakeholders, to ensure that their names remain at the forefront when opportunities come.

Speaking on ‘Personal Branding as a tool for Global Relevance,’ Emeka Ebeniro, a personal branding expert and transformation, said knowing and understanding a brand purpose (WHY) will help entrepreneurs determine how they want to be seen and remembered in the global marketplace.

Ebeniro said that the effective use of the 4Ps of Personal Branding – Purpose, Promise, Personality, and Positioning is key to building a globally relevant brand.

At the end of the summit, the over 1000 participants were exposed to cutting-edge strategies for exponential growth and inspired to take the necessary action to emerge in this VUCA World Order.