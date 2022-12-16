Transcorp Hilton offers discounted rates to customers

As Nigeria prepares for the yuletide celebrations, Transcorp Hilton hotel has lit up its environment to usher in the joy of the season.

This was as the General Manager of the hotel, Bulent Tarlan hosted stakeholders and customers at a ‘Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen at the sideline of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola said, “We welcome you to the hotel Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to enjoy the beautiful lights. On the first of December, we always have our tree lighting.

“We have things planned for family, couples, and children, we have special offerings for Christmas day, and Boxing Day and our staff are excited to welcome you to our hotel as we are looking forward to having you.”

She explained that the hotel has different activities and offers for its customers during the festive period.

“We have just revamped our Bukka restaurant and we are going to open it this December as it will be ready for the festive season.

“We have a theme night, African night, Chinese, Italian, and Mexican. It also comes with the theme as well. What we want you to do is leave everything behind, feel secure, from all your troubles and enjoy as we welcome you into the season.

“We do not take what we have for granted, we are compassionate about what we do to ensure that every guest that comes in here enjoys the superb treat. We are always striving to outdo ourselves. So we are already thinking about what we will do next year.

“We have a discount on all the rates at the hotel because we know that it’s currently not so easy for everyone but people must relax and enjoy, so we have discounted prices that are affordable for our customers,” she said.

Olusola, speaking further, noted the challenges in the hospitality space, ranging from the high cost of operation stating that the hotel always overcomes challenges as it remains committed and focused on delivering the best service at all times.

The General Manager, Tarlan said, “I feel so privileged to be here, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is not only the largest hotel in Nigeria but the largest hotel in Africa.

“We look forward to a whole new Christmas experience. This Christmas is going to be very special for me.”