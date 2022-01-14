Suzuki dedicates “Strongest Comeback Award” in Nigeria to loyal customers

Suzuki car owners in Nigeria will soon have the opportunity to join the Suzuki by CFAO owners club and earn rewards for their loyalty.

Aissatou Diouf, general manager, Suzuki by CFAO, disclosed this while reacting to the award received as the ‘Strongest Comeback Car Brand of The Year’ given to the Japanese automobile franchisee at the last Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) awards night held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fielding questions from motoring journalists on how she felt about Suzuki being voted as the strongest comeback brand of the year, Aissatou Diouf, one of the very few female strong players in the country’s automotive industry said, ” It is a great honour for the Suzuki team to have been awarded. We are happy Nigerians have warmed up to our brand and it gladdens our hearts to see Suzuki cars on the road across the country.

The general manager expressed appreciation to customers for trusting in the company and promised that her team will continue seeking ways to enhance their driving experience.

Reacting to those marketing strategies adopted that shaped and increased public awareness of the brand within a very short period of her assumption of office, Aissatou Diouf said that the team actively listened to Suzuki customers in order to better understand their expectations and create offers to suit their needs.

“We understand that our customers are our greatest assets and for us to be successful we have to give them the best value for their money. We introduced the SMART Link Display innovation to some models, expanded our after-sales network, and also engaged more with our customers through our various lifestyle events”.

On where CFAO Motors is taking the Suzuki brand in a few years, she expressed optimism in the fact that they will continue to provide efficient mobility solutions.

”We will continue expanding our aftersales and sales network and guarantee exceptional service to all Nigerians wherever they are.

Among other projections, the general manager further explained that her team is focused on providing various customer-friendly financing options which include CFAO’s new operating lease business, Loxea.

The Japanese brand franchisee is also running a free service promo in January 2022 where all Suzuki owners will enjoy labour-free service in any of its service centres across Nigeria.