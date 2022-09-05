Supreme Feeds rewards distributors for good partnership

Pandagric Novum Limited, manufacturers of Supreme Feeds, hosted and rewarded its distributors across Nigeria with recognition awards and cash gifts at its annual Distributors Conference held in Abuja weekend.

The event tagged ‘Partners for Growth’, conference brought together distributors from all 36 states to recognize their efforts and get feedback for better customer satisfaction.

This year’s conference is hinged on fostering a stronger relationship between the company and its distributors and rewarding them for their patronage over the years.

Bruce Spain, chief executive officer, spoke on the need to partner with customers to tackle the challenges of poultry feed businesses in Nigeria. According to him, “We understand the difficulties that abound in carrying out this kind of business in Nigeria, and so, it became imperative for us to form a close-knit community where we welcome distributors into our Supreme Feeds network and reward them for their efforts.

“I can see the excitement on their faces, I see a bit of myself in them. The passion our customers share in our interest is why we want them to have a rewarding business that will expand their market shares. We brought them here to Abuja to honour them because their success is our success.”

Tunji Osoko, general manager, Sales and Marketing said “At Pandagric, we want to redefine the concept of farming and be the choice producer of feeds and food in Nigeria. When you talk of Supreme Feeds, you talk about feed that gives quality nutrition, something a bit more advanced than what others have to offer in the market.”

A total of 65 distributors were awarded the Prestige Category awards, while 13 were awarded in the Bronze Category and 7 distributors got the Silver awards. One distributor got the Gold Category plaque, and another was awarded the Diamond Category plaque. Nine distributors were awarded Regional Champions awards while the National Awards went to the Top 3 distributors nationally. Olaji Farms was third place winner, and Eggbath Global Ltd was second place while the first prize went to Esthernaco Nigeria Ltd. Each award had a cash price attached to it.

One of the awardees, Olayemi Segun, who became a distributor several years ago, said the award will help him stock more birds and therefore improve his sales.

Hauwa Yahaya who became a distributor two years ago said “Pandagric has made me have more connections with other distributors and on my own, I have brought in more farmers who are testifying amazingly to the results they are getting from Supreme Feeds’’.

Pandagric Novum is an integrated feed and food manufacturing company situated in the Panda development area in Karu Local Government area in Nasarawa state. They specialize in the manufacture and distribution of poultry feeds. The company also produces micro-packs for farmers who mix their own poultry feed. A state-of-the-art feed mill has been installed to ensure the company meets the demand of the product.