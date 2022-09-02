GIZ, LMDC partner to deepen capacity in dispute resolution for MSMEs

The Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment (SEDIN) programme of the German Development Agency (GIZ) has partnered with the Lagos Multi-door Courthouse (LMDC) to deepen employees’ capacity in commercial dispute resolution for MSMEs.

Speaking at the event, themed: ‘Basic training on personal effectiveness and data management skills’ for staff of the LMDC, Justina Chukwuma, head of public services of LMDC said the training was apt considering the need to constantly redevelop LMDC staff capacity to enhance access to justice by use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

“We are the first, and in an attempt to remain relevant and be at the forefront, we see the need to constantly redevelop our capacity,” she said during the second batch training.

“We constantly try to retrain our staff to remain within the ongoing trend and international best practices,” she added.

According to her, the LMDC is in charge of the security arm of the Lagos State TEAMS Agenda working from the ADR. She said this was to ensure that peace was restored in the society and accelerate justice dispensation that is cost effective.

Speaking also, Chinazo Okoye, state coordinator & policy advisor, GIZ-SEDIN, said the training programme would help deepen the capacity of LMDC to provide improved justice delivery for dispute resolution.

Similarly, the training will help facilitate contact enforcement and cost-effective resolution of commercial disputes in Lagos state.

“The training is supported by the pro- poor growth and promotion of employment in Nigeria programme- SEDIN,” Okoye said.

“This is part of SEDIN’s ongoing support to strengthen an institution that facilitates access to commercial dispute resolution for MSMEs in its partner states.”

Abimbola Osuchukwu, a facilitator, said LMDC is important in the area of justice and building the capacity of its staff will facilitate and enhance effective justice dissemination.

“The participants will be able to work better in their job function, not just doing the job as a job, but by understanding the important role they play in dissemination of justice.”

“Also, the training will help them work better together as internal and external customers.”