Sundry Foods upscales business, opens outlets in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), an integrated food service company in Nigeria and owners of the Kilimanjaro Restaurant chain, says it has officially opened five new outlets in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Mokwunye Nduka, head, Marketing, Sundry Foods Limited, in a statement said the new outlets include Kilimanjaro, Nigeria’s quick-service restaurant which opened at the Festival Mall in the Amuwo Odofin area in Lagos; Pizza Jungle– its pizza restaurant at the 911 Mall on Usuma Street in Maitama, Abuja, and a food court along Old Aba-Port Harcourt Road in Obigbo, Port Harcourt housing three of its brands- Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle & Kiligrill.

Nduka said the establishment of the new outlets was aimed at serving its growing list of clientele across the country.

“We provide meals that people love and serve them through our chain of restaurants, canteens, bakeries and direct to their homes all over Nigeria through our various e-commerce channels.

Over the years, we have continuously improved on our products and services with the aim to maximise customer experience at all our touchpoints. Whether it’s that hot, crispy crust pizza or our delicious beans and plantain, we draw commendation from our customers who love our food,’’ the statement read in part.

Read also: 14.5 million Nigerians facing acute food insecurity – UNICEF

According to the statement, the new outlets are coming in fulfillment of a promise made by the company to bring its quality products and services closer to its customers and the public and in accordance with the company’s growth plan for 2022 and beyond.

The statement further revealed that with the five new outlets, Sundry Foods now operates out of 142 foodservice outlets across the country, adding plans underway to increase the company’s footprints in major cities in the 36 states of the country.

“We believe every Nigerian deserves to be treated with the Sundry Foods experience and that is why we are relentless in our pursuit to reach every part of the country, ” the head of Marketing further said.

Sundry Foods came into existence in 2004 with an aim to fill a gap in the market for quality Nigerian meals prepared and served to international standards.