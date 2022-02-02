Stanbic IBTC Stockbroking ‘Zero Account Opening’ campaign drives penetration

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has introduced the Stanbic IBTC Stockbroking Zero Account Opening campaign to help drive local participation in the capital market.

The campaign, the company said, is targeted at removing the limitations to equity investment and providing investment opportunities that would attract the influx of new investors, especially the younger generation, into the Nigerian capital market thereby facilitating market growth.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers removed the minimum account opening balance for investors to open a stockbrokerage account, thereby allowing them to enjoy the capital appreciation and income potential of the market and help secure their financial future. It also reduced the brokerage fees previously charged when clients use the online platform, making it easy and affordable for everyone to invest.

Stanbic IBTC’s stockbroking zero programme is designed specially to meet the need of investors who have in the past been discouraged from participating in the market. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers reiterated that it is committed to driving market participation by bridging the gap in the capital market and giving room for potential investors who are willing to grow their wealth.

As a key player in the capital market, with over 11 percent of the value of shares traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the stockbroking firm is committed to extending the reach of the capital market to accommodate more investors through efficient and effective execution that would attract both the young and the old generations, thereby increasing the level of financial inclusion in the country.

As part of the campaign, the stockbrokerage firm is also leveraging its digital tools to help simplify and make the trading processes seamless. It also offers investors market opportunities and market trend information to help in their investment decision-making.

Individuals can now open an account via its Stanbic IBTC mobile app or electronic trading (e-Trade) platform on its website without any initial deposit and start enjoying the benefits of the capital market.

The stockbroker is committed to driving the growth of the capital market and helping many Nigerians secure and preserve their wealth. Investors can make stock trading transactions via the Stanbic IBTC self-service options available on the stocks’ module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App and the e-Trade portal on the Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers’ website.