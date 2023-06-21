Stanbic IBTC Holdings gets AAA (nga) rating affirmation from Fitch

Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc has received a significant affirmation of its creditworthiness as Fitch Ratings reaffirms its National Long-Term Ratings at ‘AAA (nga)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating also extends to its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighting its strong support from its ultimate parent, Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) of South Africa, and underscores its resilience in a challenging operating environment.

Fitch Ratings, a globally recognised credit rating agency, considered Standard Bank Group’s controlling ownership of Stanbic IBTC, its strategic importance as the holding company for leading Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Wealth businesses in Nigeria, and the integral role of Stanbic IBTC Bank in Standard Bank Group’s Nigerian operations. The agency acknowledged the high level of integration, shared branding, and the modest contribution to net income as factors contributing to SBG’s propensity and ability to support both entities, as reflected in its ‘BB-‘ rating and Nigeria’s ‘B-‘ Country Ceiling.

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings expressed his satisfaction with the rating affirmation, saying, “We are delighted with Fitch Ratings’ affirmation of our ‘AAA (nga)’ ratings, which underscores our financial strength and stability in the Nigerian market. This rating affirms our commitment to maintaining a solid capital base, sound asset quality, and profitability. It also reinforces our stakeholders’ confidence in our ability to navigate challenging operating conditions.”

Despite the risks associated with the exchange rate disparity, the agency acknowledges Stanbic IBTC’s leading position as a domestic universal bank in Nigeria, comprising a significant portion of the bank’s consolidated assets.

Stanbic IBTC’s sound asset quality is evident in its impaired loans ratio, which stood at 2.5percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023, with total reserves coverage of bad loans at a robust 121percent. The institution has demonstrated strong and consistent profitability, with an operating profit-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 7.7percent in the first quarter of 2023, driven by a wider net interest margin and trading gains. Its solid capitalisation, reflected in a Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio of 18.4percent, provides a substantial buffer over regulatory requirements under Basel III.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank also said, “Our diversified business model, sustained growth in net fees and commissions, and prudent risk management practices will continue to drive our profitability and solidify our position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria.”