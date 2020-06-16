Smile revamps data plans for better value to customers

Smile has announced some significant changes to its data plans as a measure to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers and the nation’s economy.

On offer, is a range of data plans with tenor that range from daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. The daily and weekly offers boast of varying validity periods of one day, two days and seven days. The price tag, in this category, ranges from N300 to N1,500 for data of up to 1GB to 6GB.

For the monthly offer the validity period is 30 days can be used at anytime of the day and night. The prices range from N1,000 to N 18,000 with data volume sand is between 1.5GB and 100GB.

The validity period for the Bumpavalue plans offer three options of 60days, 90 days and 120 days with data volume of 50GB, 80GB and 100GB.

For the one year data plans with price range of N8,000, N 16,000, N 36,000, N 70,000 and N120,000, customers can get data volumes of 15GB, 35GB, 90GB, 200GB and 400GB

According to Abdul Hafeez, chief marketing officer, Smile, the company’s resolve to revamp its data plans is to lessen the burden on families whose wards have been taking online classes at home and businesses whose workers have been working remotely by availing them the most competitive data offers in the market. “We are revamping all our data plans making them the best value and usable anytime of the day” Hafeez said.

A number of customers on the Smile network have commended the company for introducing more value, anytime use and greater affordability through the revamped data plans.

According to Oluseyi Balogun, a Smile customer based in Anifowose Area of Ikeja, the revamped data plans will help cushion the biting effect of the inclement economic times. He gave kudos to Smile for always looking out for the best interest of its customers.

Ngozi Madukor, an undergraduate in one of the Higher Institutions in Lagos opined that the revamped data plans is pocket friendly and exactly what is needed by the teeming Nigerian youths whose disposable income is daily being depleted by contending needs.