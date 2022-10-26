Smallholder farmers’ yield gets boost as Honda launches equipment

Determined to help Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in food production, Honda Manufacturing Nig. Limited, has launched agricultural equipment that would help increase farmers’ yield and make large-scale farming efficient.

The newly launched products include Honda Brush Cutters, hand shafts, motorised backpack sprayers, and attachments to increase multi-function usage to boost productivity.

Hiroshima Ichikawa, the managing director of Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited, said the product launch was to increase agriculture production in the country.

According to him, the equipment is more than three times more efficient than manual operation, adding that farmers will get more yield, and profits more, and contribute to the development of the agricultural sector.

“Nigerians involved in agriculture are growing a lot but their productivity is low. But the introduction of our machine will help to double their yield. We are launching back sprayer, grass cutter, and many attachments to make farming more convenient and profitable,” he said.

Ichikawa said the equipment is powered by mini 4-stroke engines, which are among the lightest, quietest, and most efficient 4-stroke engines in the market because it is simple to maintain, and have easy-to-start engines that perform well even in the toughest conditions.

Abayomi Anuoluwapo, Honda Power Products sales manager, who confirmed that the equipment would lead to improved productivity for local farmers, said the equipment from Honda is pivotal for the agricultural policies of the Federal Government.

Anuoluwapo said the new equipment is for small-scale farmers, who not only form the larger percentage of the farming community in Nigeria but also contribute more to food production in the country.

“We launched our handheld shaft, basically for cultivating agricultural lands, trimming lawns and taking care of gardens and for cutting bushes. The motorised backpack is used for spraying chemicals, insecticide, and taking care of trees to prevent insects and pest infection on farms. This type of backpack sprayer will enhance agricultural mechanisation in Nigeria and improve the productivity of local farmers,” he said.

He further said that farmers are always excited to have Honda products because it gives value for money through durability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

“More than 60 percent of the Nigerian population is farmers and a larger percentage of this population is smallholder farmers. The mechanised farmers are few. So, we realised that the larger population of small-scale farmers do not use modern equipment and we decided to target them by making these equipment available,” he added.