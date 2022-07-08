Seamfix to facilitate digital identity issuance across Africa

Seamfix, one of the leading providers of innovative technological solutions in Nigeria has restated its commitment to facilitate digital identity issuance, enrolment and verification in Africa and beyond.

Themed, ‘Identity in Context: The Digital Transformation Journey Begins’ ID4Africa 2022, featured an intense knowledge-sharing platform uniting stakeholders from the identity ecosystem under one roof.

”At Seamfix, it has been a constant drive to empower millions of people across the continent with adequate identification records, and we are constantly working towards this goal. Our attendance at this conference is a way to strengthen our efforts in facilitating digital identity issuance/ enrollment and verification in Africa and Beyond,” Frank Atube, COO at Seamfix, stated while speaking with delegates during the 2022 ID4Africa event, an annual general meeting that gives the continent a sustainable voice on identity matters.

According to Atube, Seamfix is proud to be a leading voice in the digital identity conversation a Ross Africa.

Hosted by the ID4Africa team, an NGO that accompanies African nations on their journeys to develop robust and responsible Identity ecosystems, ID4Africa attracts over 1500 delegates representing the identity stakeholders in Africa and the rest of the world.

The event took place in Marrakech, Morocco, as a physical event in June, and followed by a virtual assembly gathering the wider international audience through LiveCasts.