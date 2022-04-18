Seamfix, joins Telcos as industry members of GSMA in Africa

Seamfix has announced its partnership with GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) to improve worldwide mobile communication industry innovation.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the only tech company in Nigeria to join the GSMA as industry members. At Seamfix, we’ve been hard at work, building tools and services for digital identity and mobile efficiency.

This membership solidifies our efforts to foster transformation in Africa’s mobile adoption and eventually the globe as we expand to the United Kingdom and beyond.” – Frank Atube, COO at Seamfix.

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation for positive business environments and societal change. The GSMA’s vision is “to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive”.

As the biggest convener of mobile operators, ecosystem partners, and key players in adjacent sectors such as automotive, financial services, and manufacturing, the GSMA, and industry members work together to drive the future of mobile technology services worldwide.

“As members of the GSMA, Seamfix now has access to over 750 big game players in the mobile industry from Samsung to CISCO to Amazon. What this means is that our clients and end-users, about 1 billion over the next ten years, can expect next-level engagements from Seamfix as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in the mobile and digital frontiers. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come!”

Maria Smith, Operations Manager, also echoed the same sentiments “ We are delighted to welcome Seamfix Limited as our newest GSMA Industry Member.

Our work in Sub-Saharan Africa, from 5G adoption to mobile money research and capacity building courses, has been very effective in transforming the landscape of mobile efficiency on the continent.

With Seamfix coming on board, we’re confident that we will triple our work in development initiatives and private/public sector engagements.”