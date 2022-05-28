Rihanna launches Fenty beauty, skincare brand in Nigeria

Pop superstar, Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna on Friday launched her iconic beauty line, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skincare brand in Nigeria and eight other African countries.

Rihanna created both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brand with a global vision in mind to reinforce the notion of ‘Beauty For All’. This brand ethos made her to expand her Fenty line of beauty products to Africa.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, the brand hosted the official launch party for celebrities, influencers, retail partners, and media professioners, dubbed ‘Fenty Club’ at WBar in Lagos, where the over 200 attendees were exposed to the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin product offering.

“I am a proud Bajan who has a strong bond with Africa and its people. I’ve had the pleasure, the privilege, of spending time on the continent, and those memories will last a lifetime.

“It means so much to me now to be able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to eight African countries, and hopefully more in the future,” Rihanna stated.

According to her, the entire Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin collection will be available exclusively at Essenza stores nationwide.

Customers will be able to purchase bestsellers such as the Fenty Skin Start’r Set – Rihanna’s daily 3-step skincare routine and the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation; the foundation that changed the game with 50 true-to-color shades, both in-store and online.

Fenty Beauty was created for inclusiveness with a focus on a wide range of traditionally difficult-to-match skin tones, formulas that work for all skin types, and universal shades.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s personal skincare journey, global experiences, and real-life routine inspired Fenty Skin. Each multitasking product is specifically designed to provide a streamlined, approachable, value-packed regimen that works well with makeup on all skin tones.

Similarly, gloss bomb universal lip luminizer is a must-have lip gloss that provides an explosive shine without being sticky, and killawatt freestyle Highlighter provides the ultimate radiance for the face and eyes.

Fenty Skin celebrates and respects the planet by using ingredients from all over the world, eco-friendly packaging, and vegan formulas. Rihanna and LVMH collaborated on Fenty Skin.

Some of the notable attendees were Annie Idibia, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, Adunni Ade, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Dimma Umeh, Mercy Eke, Cynthia Nwadiora, Tania Omotayo, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, Erica Nlewedim, Toyosi Etim Effiong among others.