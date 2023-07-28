Real estate firm unveils Denrele Edun as brand ambassador

Profilled World Homes Ltd, a real estate firm based in Abuja has unveiled Aderenle Edun well known as Denrele as its brand ambassador.

“Denrele embodies the values and spirit that define our brand which includes excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceptional living. He is a great influencer with huge followership, hence his being a sought-after brand ambassador.

“As you can see from all of us, we are excited to have him join us as a brand ambassador. We are one of the fastest growing real estate firms in Abuja, and our professional development team offer kinds of housing services in the real estate sector,” Promise Egwim, MD, Profilled World Homes Ltd, said during a recent unveiling and media interaction.

He also expressed confidence that the appointment of Denrele, a notable figure in the entertainment industry will help the company actualise its business goals.

Reputed for his extra strength, positive vibe and energy, Denrele’s unveiling as ambassador hopes to spread the positivity of the real estate firm.

According to Egwim, the partnership with Denrele will help to meet Profilled World’s long-term goal of making life easy through affordable homes.

Brand ambassadors no doubt help spread positivity about a product, service and brand, and in the long run bring in the needed traffic and interest to the brand, product or service, towards helping the business develop further and meet long-term goals.

Reacting to his appointment and why he agreed to the offer, Denrele said having a house makes life easy and that he believes in the reliability of Profilled World Homes as a real estate company.