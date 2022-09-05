Proten International launches verification subsidiary

In a bid to ensure the recruitment of qualified candidates into various positions, a Nigeria-based human consulting firm, Proten International has launched 360 Verify, a subsidiary for the background check space.

According to the firm, 360 Verify aims to be at the forefront of this evolution, with services and solutions tailored to meet growing needs in background screening and a mission to build trust among businesses and individuals through fast, credible and innovative background checks.

“In today’s world where data is the new oil for business transactions and decisions, fact-checking and background checks have become imperative. Whether for startups and financial servicing firms that need to verify KYC data or FMCG and energy firms that aim towards reducing cases of employee theft by employing and engaging only verifiable employees,” Deborah Yemi-Oladayo, senior manager, operations and strategy, Proten International said.

Ronald Adimoha, marketing communications manager, Proten International said these checks are tailored towards helping individuals or businesses make better and safer hiring, selection, user onboarding and deal-closing decisions.

“With the help of technology and digitisation, operations around recruitment, employee management, KYC and most importantly, background checks and screening have seen tremendous improvements in speed, access to information and feedback loops,” Adimoha said.

He noted that 360 Verify by Proten International provides organisations, employers, recruiters and individuals with background check services like KYC (Know Your Customer), address checks, identity checks, due diligence checks, educational checks, criminal checks, credit checks, tenancy checks and several others.

The brand launch, which was marked by a glamorous cocktail event in Lagos, Nigeria, was attended by staff of Proten International, the parent company, and invited guests.

Founded in 2011, Proten International has since grown into becoming an industry-leading HR consulting firm.

The company has thrived on the vision of offering a full range of HR management and business consulting services including Recruitment, Talent Outsourcing, Learning and Development, Business Process Outsourcing, HR advisory and, of course, Background Checks.

“In 2019, this vision of providing clients with an all-in-one HRM solution bouquet necessitated the brand to commence a formal transition into background check servicing,” Eniola Folami, a senior lead, 360 Verify Ltd said.

Since then, the company has conducted over 700 background checks in more than 30 Nigerian cities and over 5 international cities for more than 30 satisfied clients across several sectors like oil and gas, fintech, manufacturing, FMCG, health, education, entertainment, etc.