Firm launches initiative to address recruitment challenges

A Nigeria-based human consulting firm, Proten International has launched a candidate assessment platform, aimed at providing testing options ranging from logical, aptitude, essay, multiple choice, mathematical and coding to human resources manager.

According to the firm, these tests are administered via the online examination platform that powers Proten Assessment (PAss) by a remote proctoring system that monitors candidates’ browning behavior to eliminate possibilities of malpractice.

The company noted that other benefits of PAss include cloud storage of submissions to prevent data loss in the event of internet outages or interruptions, formula editor interface for mathematical calculations, multilingual setup, automated and real-time assessment evaluation, as well as deep reporting and recommendations.

Ope Onaboye, the managing director of Proten International says the goal of PAss is to help employers, businesses and education providers make better and less costly selection decisions by conducting skill and competency assessments.

“PAss is now the first candidate assessment platform in Nigeria to explore a pay-as-you-use pricing model. We’ve also expanded the use-cases to not just recruiters, but also enabling schools to conduct exams and NGOs or scholarship boards to conduct tests. These innovations will surely democratise and disrupt the industry because PAss is truly for everyone,” Onaboye said.

The firm noted that the importance of making better selection decisions through competency assessments cannot be over-emphasized, adding “that PAss is designed to efficiently meet this need and offer more innovative solutions”.