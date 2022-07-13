Jobberman unveils new initiative to support entry-level employment

Jobberman, West Africa’s foremost online job platform has launched an employer-focused initiative tagged, ‘Jobberman Starter Promo’, aimed at providing an enabling environment for employers looking to give entry-level employees the needed support to kick-start their career.

The initiative is an offshoot of its ongoing partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works and will allow companies to utilize Jobberman’s Job listing product for free, over the next three months for jobs that require between 0-3 years of experience.

The Jobberman Starter Promo initiative and its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation advances its commitment to solving talent issues in the country and contributing to reducing Nigeria’s unemployment rate.

“We have built careers over the years and we will continue to support Nigerian youth with the right employment opportunities. With our experience and level of expertise, we have identified the gaps in improving candidates’ uptake into companies and seek to remove the barriers. This is why we launched the Jobberman Starter Promo. With this, we will bridge the gap between employers in Nigeria and the entry level job seekers in the country,” Oreoluwa Boboye, CEO, Jobberman, said during a recent press conference in Lagos.

According to Boboye, the Jobberman starter Promo is designed to attract employers interested in posting entry-level job listings on the platform by offering free credit listing for the job. With its partnership with Mastercard Foundation, the starter Promo’s mission is to upskill over one million Nigerian youth, match them with dignified job opportunities.

Over the years, the foremost job platform has continued to bridge the gap between improving candidate uptake and facilitating entry into companies by supporting mass recruitment, entry-level jobs, internships, and graduate-level jobs. “We are West Africa’s career platform because we ensure that we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities,’ Boboye said.