Prospa debuts in Nigeria to provide banking services for businesses

Prospa has launched into the Nigerian market to provide businesses easy and quick access to banking services with the use of mobile and web applications.

Prospa is an app that allows businesses to operate and manage their finances effectively whilst focusing on growing their businesses.

“Prospa is building accounts for Nigerian entrepreneurs SMEs, start-ups, and freelancers. We are on a mission to empower business owners with the tools they need to succeed,” said Chioma Ugo, head of growth at Prospa.

“We believe that a thriving business does not only benefit its customers, owners, and employees but society at large, by increasing wealth, solving difficult problems, and inspiring innovation,” Ugo said.

She added that her organisation; Prospa, is making banking simple, accessible, and fast, as a bank account can be opened within five minutes.

She stated that Prospa puts business operators in control of their finances, noting that the app is perfect for entrepreneurs who operate multiple businesses.

“You can link multiple business accounts and manage multiple businesses via one app, operate separate accounts, but all in the same place and keep your finances organised,” she explains.

“If you want to open a business account fast and avoid the long queues, going back and forth to the bank then Prospa is the perfect solution,” she advised.

Thousands of Nigerian business owners, freelancers, startups and growing companies are already using Prospa.

For SMEs, business owners, and entrepreneurs who need to set up an account within a matter of minutes, Prospa is the perfect solution, she says.

For businesses to open an account with Prospa, they need to download the app on android or apple store, provide basic information about themselves and their business, upload their CAC certificate and ID and within minutes the account is open and ready to use.

Businesses operating accounts with Prospa have access to community experts who support SMEs in scaling their businesses, bank-grade security, insured deposits, and ring-fenced accounts among others