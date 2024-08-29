Phillip Consulting appoints Olawanle Moronkeji as new acting COO

Phillip Consulting Limited (pcl.), a business and management consulting firm in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Olawanle Moronkeji as the acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its board.

Before this appointment, Olawanle was the partner of the People Transformation Business Unit, where he shaped the unit’s strategic direction and growth.

He has been equipped with an understanding of the complex African business landscape with over 20 years of experience in consulting.

“His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission to drive impactful change and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” the company said in a statement.

Read also: Phillips Consulting unveils report on Nigeria’s aviation industry

It added that Olawanle will lead and scale its global business operations, ensuring that the company remains a leader in the consulting industry.

“His people-centric leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to fostering high-performing teams will propel Phillip Consulting Limited to new heights.”

The consulting firm said the appointment reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.

“Under Olawanle’s guidance, we are confident that the company will continue to excel, driving meaningful impact across the sectors we serve,” it added.

Phillip Consulting Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nigeria. It is a business and management consulting firm that serves clients across Africa through its offices in Lagos and Abuja by providing transformation, technology, and outsourcing services.