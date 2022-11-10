Phillips Consulting unveils report on Nigeria’s aviation industry

In a bid to contribute positively to the aviation industry in Nigeria, Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.), has launched a customer satisfaction survey report on Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Launching the survey, according to a statement during its 30th-anniversary ceremony at the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in Lagos recently, Rob Taiwo, the managing director said that “We are pleased to present you with the Pcl. Nigeria’s Aviation Industry 2022: Customer Satisfaction Survey Report.

“Amongst other findings, the report captures insights into the aviation industry through the lens of travellers. It includes inputs from various sources, but most critically, from customers. This report is a must-read for industry stakeholders.”

According to him, “Our population and natural constitution for travel means that the Nigerian aviation industry can be one of the most lucrative in the world. However, we must re-engineer a business model that is over-reliant on Foreign Currency. The report says the customers actually want safety, affordable ticket pricing and flights that leave on time. If public and private sector stakeholders can work collaboratively and selflessly to build around these three pillars, everything else will fall into place.”

Samuel Bamidele, head of research and intelligence, Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl), said Nigeria’s aviation industry is growing and recovering faster from the pandemic than global projection. He stated further that while there are several pressure points or challenges facing operators in the industry, pcl expects the industry to continue on a positive trajectory.

“One of the highlights of the Phillips Consulting (pcl.) aviation survey report is the low capacity in the industry, which we infer from challenges passengers face with securing urgent tickets and increased costs for late bookings. In addition, we found that 16.24 % of survey respondents do not prefer any airline, indicating that existing competition and potential new entrants are strong challengers for market share,” Bamidele said.

Paul Ayim, senior partner, pcl, said the firm launched the aviation Center of Excellence (CoE) as a vehicle to research and disseminate best practices in the sector and facilitate alignment of structure, processes, people and metrics to strategy. “The CoE leverages on our 30 years’ experience supporting clients and stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation industry on transformation projects and initiatives”.

Dele Phillips, commercial partner, pcl, in the statement further said that the firm will continue to serve as a hub for excellence towards achieving its growth trajectory as a people and for the nation. “I was fortunate to see pcl take off 30 years ago. Since then, we have taken flight to achieve many great things in the clear sky.

“This great place to work is much more than an organisation but also a haven for over 200 Alumni members who have passed through and given pcl, their utmost best. We thank everybody that has been a part of our success story and look forward to a bold future of transforming possibilities with you,” Philips said.

Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, chairman, Nigeria South-Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), said “The current economic situation, foreign exchange scarcity, rising inflation, and inadequate infrastructure are factors that are plaguing the sector. To chart a new direction for the sector, all stakeholders have a role to play,”

He stated further that the government must consider stimulus packages to support airlines towards aiding their smooth operations. According to him, there is a need for the government to implement policies and develop infrastructures that will strengthen the sector.

George Uriesi, the chief operating officer, Ibom Air and guest speaker at the breakfast meeting, said domestic airline operators must be creative in accessing capital. According to him, the airlines need a level playing field to thrive.