Nigerians to get K8 Sedan cars on request – Kia Motors

Nigerians intending to own quality cars like the K8 Sedan can do so on request, as advance bookings have been opened both online and across Kia showrooms nationwide, the management of Kia Motors has said.

According to the company, the Kia K8 combines cutting-edge innovation and dynamic performance to establish new benchmarks for premium quality in its sedan segment.

Also, it offers progressive and refined driving performance, a cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance System, and a contemporary and clean interior space that gives the driver and passengers a first-class lounge experience.

K8’s sleek style is matched with refined powertrains developed to offer smooth power delivery while improving fuel economy and reducing emissions.

In terms of noise and vibration, the K8 Sedan was developed to offer minimal noise, vibration, and harshness, by employing reinforced sound packaging materials including a triple sealing solution to the doors that reduces unwanted noises coming from the outside. It also keeps the vibration level to a minimum due to a new vibration damper.

It is also important to know that every element of the K8 interior was designed with high-end luxury in mind, serving to elevate the senses of the driver and passengers. It also has a leading-edge driver’s seat with a ‘comfort stretching’ mode that individually controls the air pockets of the hip and backrest areas of the seat, creating the effect of stretching while sitting down.

The ‘smart support’ function of the seat is activated when the K8 engages in sports driving mode or when the car exceeds 130 km/h. It lowers the height of the hip area of the seat and strengthens the support of the side bolsters.

K8 is the first-ever Kia vehicle to feature an industry-leading sound system from Meridian Audio. The 14-speaker premium sound system from the world-renowned British audio pioneer makes use of advanced materials and next-generation innovations to enable the very highest levels of sound quality tuned specifically for the interior of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kia’s renowned Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) reduces hazards, fully protecting occupants and other road users on every journey.

As part of its ADAS package, the K8 features Kia’s highly acclaimed Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which helps avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving.

For instance, if the preceding vehicle suddenly slows down, or if a forward collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian, or a cyclist in front of the K8, FCA provides a warning.

After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, FCA automatically assists with the emergency braking of the vehicle.