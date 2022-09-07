Mamador empowers women with N1mn grant

Mamador, a cooking oil brand has empowered female entrepreneurs with one million naira grant at its third edition of August Women meeting which took place last week

The edition themed “Explore your flavour: Harnessing the potentials of the Nigerian Woman” was aimed at fostering the innate capabilities of the Nigerian Woman as an individual and collectively for growth.

The event began with a masterclass by Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, a business marketing expert, who educated women on leveraging online platforms to improve businesses. The gathering which had a live audience and was also live-streamed online via the brand’s social media platforms had in attendance, women from various walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.

Olufemi-Olumide who is also the founder of Business Lab Academy Africa, said “to explore your flavor is taking the unique thing about you and putting it out for people to see. It is a call to remember who exactly you are and not let the talent die based on the realities of day-to-day living in a country like Nigeria.”

The meeting featured a panel comprising distinguished women such as Titi Oyinsan, the moderator, Oluwakemi Longe, fitness coach and founder of KayFits Club, Ify Monye Mogekwu, food blogger and founder of Ify’s Kitchen, and Chioma Mbanugo, head of marketing, PZ Wilmar, as they discussed the theme and explored the immense potential of the Nigerian woman.

“Our goal with this meeting is to create a platform that will enable women from different professions and diverse backgrounds, to discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover our potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfillment in their chosen endeavors,” Mbanugo said.

She also noted that there are fundamental things to give to get resources because they can’t get to you as a woman.

“There are a lot of stereotypes about how you want to be, do something and you will slowly move away from the obstacles and break the ceilings. For single or married there is a stereotype you have to go through as a woman hence you should realize you are there so when you face them you have the right armor to break through.

Fatimat Lawal-Ademo, the assistant category, and brand manager at Mamador thanked women for the contributions they make in the society and hopes that they are motivated to explore their flavor and find fulfillment in their chosen endeavors.