Mamador rewards Nigerian Olympics and Paralympics team with N6.5 million

Mamador produced by PZ Wilmar doled out a sum of N6.5 million to the recent heroics- Nigerian medallists of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games at its headquarters in Lagos recently.

The ceremony kicked off with the Managing Director, PZ Wilmar, Ipsit Chakrabarti sharing his delight and pleasure in the business hosting the team as it is their way of celebrating and appreciating the athletes’ service and contribution to the greatness of the nation.

The Olympian team was presented with the cheque of N1.5 million while the Paralympics team received the sum of N5 million. The team shared their excitement and appreciation to the brand for the support.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said, “One of the core values of Mamador is its focus on supporting dreams and empowering Nigerians especially women to experience life outside of routines and we are committed to providing the needed support and encouragement, it is in this light that the idea to celebrate these well-deserved heroics today was birthed.”

Read Also: Mamador restates commitment to women empowerment

Mamador

The Olympics team won a silver and bronze medal and a total of 4 gold medals. The Paralympics team on the other hand won a total of 1 silver medal and 7 bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics summer games.

The event had in attendance the PZ Wilmar team, CP Anderson Bankole, Vice president Paralympic Committee in Nigeria, Coach Akun Purity (represent Blessing Oborududu), Opeyemi Fayemi (represent Ese Brume), and the Paralympics team and coaches: Ugwunwa Flora, Omolayo Bose, Latifat Tijani, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onye Lauritta, Ibrahim Olaitan, Coach Patrick Anaeto, Coach Sunny Odebode and Coach Ayo.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture of PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include, Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes, and Mamador spread for bread.

Over the years, Mamador has demonstrated this objective by hosting events like the August Women meetings and sponsoring women-led events like WIMBIZ. The brand promises to uphold its commitment to providing the needed support and encouragement to enable Nigerians, especially women, to live a life of fulfillment.