Mamador restates commitment to women empowerment

Mamador, the premium food brand from PZ Wilmar, has restated its commitment to women empowerment with the hosting of Nigerian women to the Mamador August Women Meeting, themed ‘Limitless Possibilities’ an initiative aimed at empowering and supporting the Nigerian woman, fostering both individual and collective growth.

The hybrid event held in Lagos and also livestreamed online via a number of social media platforms, had in attendance, women from various walks of life and ethnic background.

“A platform that will enable women from all works of life and social class and ethnic backgrounds, discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover their potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours,” said Chioma Mbanugo, the head of marketing, PZ Wilmar, while explaining the vision behind the initiative.

According to Mbanugo, Mamador prides itself as the brand that brings more flavours to life, allowing women experience life outside of routines, motivating them to see life’s limitless possibilities and empowering them to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

“We desired to make an impact; to start a process of change that will ultimately shape the transformation and empowerment of Nigerian women,” said Mbanugo.

Both guests and audience at this year’s edition of the Mamador August Women Meeting were inspired by unique stories of each panelist, especially that of Betty Irabor who opened up about her eight-year long battle with depression and encouraged women to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing even as they chase their dreams.

Further demonstrating its commitment to women empowerment, Mamador with the support of Utiva and Simon Page awarded scholarships to sixty (60) women for digital marketing and product management masterclass while female entrepreneurs were supported with appliances and equipment to scale up their business.